Mary Berry Leaves 'Everyday' Viewers Seeing Double As She Introduces Her Look-A-Like Best Friend

’Mary Berry Everyday’ viewers were left seeing double on Monday’s (3 April) episode of the BBC Two cookery series.
That’s because it turns out the former ‘Great British Bake Off’ has been hiding a secret twin. Or so everyone seemed to think.
Mary had viewers wondering if there was a glitch in the matrix when she introduced her best friend Shirley, who was a dead ringer for her.
The TV cook enlisted her BFF’s services to help her knock up some canapés to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary during the episode.
But everyone at home was too distracted by her doppelganger to care about the occasion or what they were cooking.
‘Mary Berry Everyday’ has proved to be a hit with fans, despite some of Mary’s more unusual takes on some traditional dishes, while last week’s episode saw her get on the wrong side of a goat.
The cookery series marks her first project since stepping down as a judge on ‘Bake Off’ last year, after Channel 4 poached the rights to air the show from the BBC.
The new series will see cooking expert Prue Leith as her replacement, joining Paul Hollywood and new hosts Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig, who will be stepping into Mel and Sue’s presenting shoes.
‘Mary Berry Everyday’ continues on Monday at 8.30pm on BBC Two.