Mary Berry Leaves 'Everyday' Viewers Seeing Double As She Introduces Her Look-A-Like Best Friend

’Mary Berry Everyday’ viewers were left seeing double on Monday’s (3 April) episode of the BBC Two cookery series. That’s because it turns out the former ‘Great British Bake Off’ has been hiding a secret twin. Or so everyone seemed to think.

BBC Do not adjust your screens, you are not seeing double

Mary had viewers wondering if there was a glitch in the matrix when she introduced her best friend Shirley, who was a dead ringer for her. The TV cook enlisted her BFF’s services to help her knock up some canapés to celebrate her 50th wedding anniversary during the episode. But everyone at home was too distracted by her doppelganger to care about the occasion or what they were cooking.

