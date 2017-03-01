Mary Berry Admits She Felt 'Very Guilty' About Being A Working Mum

Mary Berry has revealed that she felt ‘very guilty’ about working when her children were younger.

In an interview with Women and Home magazine, the 81-year-old admitted she sometimes felt guilty about the lack of time she spent with her children after publishing her first book in 1970.

“I was a working mum when there weren’t many working mums. It wasn’t easy, but I’m very glad I did,” she said.

“When the children were young, I did feel very guilty, though.”