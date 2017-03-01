Mary Berry Admits She Felt 'Very Guilty' About Being A Working Mum

Mary Berry has revealed that she felt ‘very guilty’ about working when her children were younger.
In an interview with Women and Home magazine, the 81-year-old admitted she sometimes felt guilty about the lack of time she spent with her children after publishing her first book in 1970.
“I was a working mum when there weren’t many working mums. It wasn’t easy, but I’m very glad I did,” she said.
“When the children were young, I did feel very guilty, though.”
Mary is mum to Annabel and Thomas and lost her son, William, in a car accident when he was just 19 years old.
She was interviewed for the magazine alongside Annabel and the pair explained that her husband, Paul, often completed parenting duties such as the school run - something which was practically unheard of during the seventies.
Throughout her 40-year career she’s published more than 75 recipe books and has graced our screens on shows such as ‘The Great British Back Off’, which has kept her pretty busy.
“So I reckon I was not the best mum. I enjoy my children far more now than when they were young,” she said.
But now she’s making up for it in full force and is “very involved” with her grandchildren.
Personally, we think Mary is being rather harsh on herself. An independent woman with a kickass career? That sounds like a pretty good role model (and parent) to us.
For the full interview see the April issue of Woman & Home, on sale Thursday 2 March.