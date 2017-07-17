An Iranian professor who was the first and only woman to win the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize has continued to smash taboos even after her death. Maryam Mirzakhani, a Stanford University professor who battled breast cancer, died on Saturday, the university announced. Iranian media reported the Tehran-native’s death, with several newspapers publishing front page pictures of her without the traditional head-covering.

NASA? via Getty Images Professor Maryam Mirzakhani died of cancer on Saturday

Wearing the hijab has been compulsory since the 1979 Revolution and the lack of it is punishable by fines, imprisonment or lashes. In 2014 Mirzakhani was one of four winners of the Fields Medal, which is presented every four years and is considered the mathematics equivalent of the Nobel Prize. She was named for her work on complex geometry and dynamic systems. The Guardian points out that at the time Iranian newspapers digitally retouched photographs of Mirzakhani to include a hijab over her head, while others published sketches showing only her face.

ATTA KENARE via Getty Images Some of the Iranian press paid tribute to the Fields medal prize winner by using photographs of her without a hijab following her death

President Hassan Rouhani paid tribute to her by posting a photograph of her to Instagram, with her hair uncovered. He wrote: “The grievous passing of Maryam Mirzakhani, the eminent Iranian and world-renowned mathematician, is very much heartrending.” A statement from Stanford announcing the death said: “Mirzakhani specialized in theoretical mathematics that read like a foreign language by those outside of mathematics: moduli spaces, Teichmüller theory, hyperbolic geometry, Ergodic theory and symplectic geometry. “Mastering these approaches allowed Mirzakhani to pursue her fascination for describing the geometric and dynamic complexities of curved surfaces-spheres, doughnut shapes and even amoebas - in as great detail as possible.”

A post shared by Hassan Rouhani • حسن روحانی (@hrouhani) on Jul 15, 2017 at 10:11am PDT