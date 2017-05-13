A new ‘Masterchef’ champion was crowned on Friday (12 May) night, when Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed won the current series. Judge John Torode couldn’t hold back his emotions as he handed out the prize, and was seen on the edge of tears as he announced Saliha as winner.

BBC John Torode

“Saliha is a class act,” he said after her triumph. “She’s walked in here and taken her food culture apart and put it back together in a modern and very exciting way. “She always does something a little bit extra – something which always surprises us.” And naturally, Saliha was delighted to have been crowned champion.

BBC Pictures Saliha and her trophy

“I feel amazing right now, I can’t actually believe that this is true,” she said after beating Giovanna Ryan and Steve Kielty. “I’m so happy that my cheekbones are hurting and I’m probably going to have a paracetamol for smile-induced fatigue!” Previous ‘Masterchef’ winners have gone to achieve great things, and since her 2016 win, Jane Devonshire has since cooked with chefs including Michel Roux and Marcus Wareing.