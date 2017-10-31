People are really confused over a maths question aimed at eight- and nine-year-olds with dyslexia, which was shared by a dad on Reddit.

The dad explained there were “no instructions” given to his daughter, who goes to a private school that specialises in teaching children with severe dyslexia.

The question stated: “Janell had 15 marbles. She lost some of them. How many does Janell have now?”