    Year 4 Maths Homework: People Confused Over Question Aimed At Eight-Year-Olds That Doesn't Have A Simple Answer

    'Janell had 15 marbles. She lost some of them.'

    31/10/2017 11:03 GMT

    People are really confused over a maths question aimed at eight- and nine-year-olds with dyslexia, which was shared by a dad on Reddit.

    The dad explained there were “no instructions” given to his daughter, who goes to a private school that specialises in teaching children with severe dyslexia. 

    The question stated: “Janell had 15 marbles. She lost some of them. How many does Janell have now?”

    This 3rd grade math problem... from funny

    Unlike the other questions on the sheet that all have a definitive answer, question 44 is different. 

    The Reddit user’s daughter answered with a question mark - and we don’t blame her.

    One person commented that the answer is ”< 15″ (which just means less than 15) but he added: “I don’t think that’s a fair third grade question.”

    Others came out with extremely complicated algebraic equations (“Answer: 15 - n {n ∈ ℤ | 1<n<15}”) and some just commented: “Janell has lost her marbles”.

    The dad said he had not yet asked the teacher about the confusing question as he kept forgetting.

    What do you think?

    Yes, You CAN Make A Family Walk Fun
