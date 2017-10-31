People are really confused over a maths question aimed at eight- and nine-year-olds with dyslexia, which was shared by a dad on Reddit.
The dad explained there were “no instructions” given to his daughter, who goes to a private school that specialises in teaching children with severe dyslexia.
The question stated: “Janell had 15 marbles. She lost some of them. How many does Janell have now?”
Unlike the other questions on the sheet that all have a definitive answer, question 44 is different.
The Reddit user’s daughter answered with a question mark - and we don’t blame her.
One person commented that the answer is ”< 15″ (which just means less than 15) but he added: “I don’t think that’s a fair third grade question.”
Others came out with extremely complicated algebraic equations (“Answer: 15 - n {n ∈ ℤ | 1<n<15}”) and some just commented: “Janell has lost her marbles”.
The dad said he had not yet asked the teacher about the confusing question as he kept forgetting.
What do you think?