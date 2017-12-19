Matt Damon has come under fire for his comments about the ongoing discussions on sexual abuse allegations in Hollywood for the second time in a week.
Last week, his claims that there was a “spectrum” when it came to sexual misconduct were torn apart on Twitter.
The Oscar-winner is now facing controversy after appearing to suggest that the men in Hollywood who are not facing sexual abuse allegations are not getting getting enough acknowledgement.
He told Business Insider: “We’re in this watershed moment, and it’s great, but I think one thing that’s not being talked about is there are a whole shitload of guys – the preponderance of men I’ve worked with – who don’t do this kind of thing and whose lives aren’t going to be affected.”
When asked by the publication whether he’d consider working with someone who’d been named in the continuing allegations, Matt claimed this was something he’d decide on a “case-by-case basis” depending on “what’s the story here”, before reiterating that he has not been involved in any sexual misconduct.
“If I have to sign a sexual-harassment thing, I don’t care, I’ll sign it,” he claimed, “I would have signed it before. I don’t do that, and most of the people I know don’t do that.”
Matt’s latest comments have gone down like a lead balloon on Twitter:
Matt actor previously backtracked on claims he had known nothing about the accusations against Harvey Weinstein prior to actresses coming forward with their stories earlier this year.
He also spoke out to address rumours he’d been responsible for “shutting down” a story that would have blown the lid off the movie mogul’s misconduct.
Weinstein has faced a string of sexual assault and sexual harassment accusations, but has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of “non-consensual sex”.