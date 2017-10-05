Matt Lucas Regrets Little Britain’s Jokes About Transvestites And Black People

Matt Lucas has expressed regret about some of the characters he and David Walliams portrayed in ‘Little Britain’.

The comedian and actor said he would avoid playing transvestites and black characters if he ever made a similar sketch show again because “society has moved on”.

‘Little Britain’ was a huge hit for the BBC between 2000 and 2007, spawning many a catchphrase, including Emily the transvestite’s ‘I’m a lady’ and gay Welshman Daffyd’s ‘I’m the only gay in the village’.