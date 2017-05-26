Former The Wanted singer Max George has been met with a six-figure offer from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses.

According to The Sun, ‘CBB’ producers have come to him with an offer in the region of £150,000, but it seems they’re going to have to dig even deeper if they want to snag him for this summer’s series.

An insider said: “Max isn’t interested in doing any reality TV. He has been inundated with offers but wants to avoid having to open up about his love life.”

Inundated. Imagine.