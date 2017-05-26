Former The Wanted singer Max George has been met with a six-figure offer from ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ bosses.
According to The Sun, ‘CBB’ producers have come to him with an offer in the region of £150,000, but it seems they’re going to have to dig even deeper if they want to snag him for this summer’s series.
An insider said: “Max isn’t interested in doing any reality TV. He has been inundated with offers but wants to avoid having to open up about his love life.”
Inundated. Imagine.
The source continued: “He’s told pals he will leave any reality telly work to his ex-bandmates Tom Parker and Jay McGuiness.”
Some great bants from The Sun’s anonymous source, there, but it seems they’ve forgotten that Max has already done some “reality telly work”.
Yes, he was in fact the first to be eliminated from ‘Bear Grylls: Mission Survive’ back in 2015, where he competed against Tom Rosenthal, Mike Tindall and eventual winner Vogue Williams.
Not exactly great in comparison to his “ex-bandmates’” “reality telly work”, with Jay taking home the Glitterball trophy in ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ back in 2015, and Tom making it to the final of ‘The Jump’ the following year.
While it seems Max is above “reality telly work”, a number of stars have already been tipped for this summer’s ‘CBB’, including paranormal expert Derek Acorah, ‘Top Model’ star Talulah-Eve Brown and gold-medalist-turned-‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’-star-turned-controversial-media-personality Caitlyn Jenner.
Following this year’s ‘All Stars And New Stars’ theme, it’s thought a number of former celebrity housemates will also be returning, with Perez Hilton, Stephen Bear and Ivana Trump among those rumoured to be gearing up for a second stint in the house.