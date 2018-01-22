Mayon Volcano Alert Raised As Experts Warn Hazardous Eruption Is Imminent

The Philippines raised the alert level for its most active volcano on Monday after a loud explosion capped increased activity, making a hazardous eruption likely.

Mayon has been spewing ash, lava, and pyroclastic material since 13 January, displacing close to 40,000 residents in the central province of Albay.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) raised its alert on Mayon to level 4, signifying a hazardous eruption is imminent, from level 3, which warns that such an eruption could be “weeks or even days” away.