Mum-of-one Stephanie Velinor works to support her five-year-old son. She never thought she’d make history this week by becoming the first person to walk out on strike at a British McDonald’s. “I should have a plaque somewhere,” she says.

Yet Velinor, who walked out during her shift at the firm’s drive-through restaurant in Crayford, south east London at midday yesterday, joined around 14 colleagues on a picket line outside the store just after dawn on Monday.

“I believe that we will win,” the group chants in front of a crowd of around 40 supporters and journalists, the Golden Arches shining behind them, “If we don’t get it, shut it down.”

HuffPost UK Stephanie Velinor became the first UK McDonald’s worker to strike when she walked out of her shift on Sunday. She picketed the branch where she works today

The workers, who are all on zero-hours contracts, are part of the Bakers’, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) which has organised around 40 staff at Crayford and in Cambridge.

They are demanding a £10 an hour minimum wage, union recognition, and for zero-hours deals to be scraped altogether.

But for many of those on Monday’s picket line, it’s working conditions and internal processes which have become - unexpectedly - intolerable.

“Things seemed to change,” Kayleigh Logan, 23, tells HuffPost UK holding a placard outside the store. “My mum passed away in January and the manager just thought I went on holiday. The way I was treated was really bad. I went into hospital because of the stress of it.”

HuffPost UK Kayleigh Logan said she has grievances over how the store is run and how workers are treated

And a similar picture is painted by 27-year-old Lewis Baker.

“There is proper bullying going on here,” he tells HuffPost, interrupted by passing cars blaring their horns in support. “The conditions have become really bad. There’s discrimination. Hours are cut if you’re not a manager’s favourite.

HuffPost is awaiting response from McDonalds about allegations of bullying and poor working conditions.

“The fight for £10 an hour is great and it would help us all, but it won’t make working here any better,” Baker continues.

“We’ve had bosses tell us this strike is a joke. But it’s not a joke,” he says gesturing to the colourful crowd of supporters. “For everyone to come here and show them we have support is just incredible.”

HuffPost UK Lewis Baker helped organise his colleagues at the Crayford Road McDonald’s after a series of grievances

The burgeoning crowd, including members of the Socialist Party and a local Momentum branch, has given the striking staff a real morale boost.

“I am so surprised,” Velinor, 26, says. “Look at everyone who has come. I’m so chuffed. I am happy.”

Though for hardened commuters passing through this retail park on their way into London, the crowd’s message as yet to cut through.

“We thought maybe it was anti-meat or something,” one customer, who declined to be named, tells HuffPost while clutching a McCappucino. “We did think we might get a bit of stick, but we didn’t,” his colleague says.

Meanwhile inside, five managers huddle around one of the restaurant’s small tables, appearing absorbed in serious discussion, but were not authorised to talk to the press.

It’s the first they’ve had to contend with such action, in Britain at least. The strike is part of the ‘#FastFoodGlobal’ workers’ movement.

In the US, McDonald’s has come under pressure as part of the ‘Fight for $15’ campaign.

Supporters say that campaign has resulted in more than 10 million US workers being on a path to $15 an hour and wage increases for 20 million workers since 2012.

But it’s led some to suggest the movement has simply quickened the drive towards automation - already present in UK stores where touch-screen tills take orders and payments.

Walkouts are planned for other countries, including Japan and New Zealand.

Monday’s strikers have received the support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, shadow chancellor John McDonnell and other senior Labour and Trade Union figures. A political rally is planned for Parliament Square in Westminster later.

McDonald’s said in a statement: “We can confirm that, following a ballot process, the BFAWU has indicated that a small number of our people representing less than 0.01% of our workforce are intending to strike in two of our 1,270 UK restaurants. As per the terms of the ballot, the dispute is solely related to our internal grievance procedures and not concerning pay or contracts.

“As announced in April this year, together with our franchisees, we are providing our people with the option of a guaranteed hour contract, and all restaurants will have these contracts in place by the end of 2017. McDonald’s UK and its franchisees have delivered three pay rises since April 2016, this has increased the average hourly pay rate by 15%.