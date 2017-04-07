McLaren-Honda Is Taking A 3D Printer Trackside In Bahrain

In Formula 1, every millisecond counts – and it’s not just on the track that timings matter.

Pushing out a design update to a car ahead of the competition can mean the difference between victory and defeat.

When McLaren’s director for design and development, Neil Oatley, joined the firm in 1986, engineers were rolling out just one new front wing a season.

Nearly three decades later, five new front wings are fitted a year and the cars undergo upgrades every 15 to 17 minutes during races.

The pressure of constant prototyping has made 3D printing a valuable resource for engineers in Oatley’s team and others across the sport.

Now, McLaren-Honda is taking its investment in the tech to the next level as it prepares to deploy a portable 3D printing machine trackside in Bahrain next week.