Meg Mathews Reveals The Surprising Symptoms She Didn't Realise Were Signs Of Menopause

Socialite Meg Mathews has revealed her surprise at being told she was going through the menopause, despite never having had a hot flush.
Mathews, now 51, wants to share her experience to end stigma around the menopause and raise awareness of symptoms.
“I visited my GP and told him about my anxiety and low mood. At first, he thought my symptoms were typical of depression. But, as we spoke further, I told him I’d been experiencing sore joints, headaches, tender breasts and feelings of nausea too. And there were a few mood swings. And I’d gained a little bit of weight,” she wrote in a column for Red Magazine.
“My GP suggested I could be entering the menopause. I was surprised; it had never occurred to me these symptoms were associated with the menopause.”
Mathews, who shot to fame when she married now ex Noel Gallagher, is currently working on a range of products to help menopausal women.
After being told she was experiencing the menopause, she began to research symptoms herself as was surprised by how much they vary from woman to woman.
According to the NHS, common symptoms include:
:: Hot flushes – short, sudden feelings of heat, usually in the face, neck and chest, which can make your skin red and sweaty
:: Night sweats – hot flushes that occur at night
:: Difficulty sleeping – this may make you feel tired and irritable during the day
:: A reduced sex drive (libido)
:: Problems with memory and concentration
:: Vaginal dryness and pain, itching or discomfort during sex
:: Headaches
:: Mood changes, such as low mood or anxiety
:: Palpitations – heartbeats that suddenly become more noticeable
:: Joint stiffness, aches and pains
:: Reduced muscle mass
:: Recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), such as cystitis
Mathews said there is still a culture of silence around the menopause and lot of stigma around talking about it openly.
But she encouraged women to discuss what they’re going through, particulalry with their loved ones.
She said: “All women will eventually go through the menopause. Some will have a bad time of it and some may not even notice that they are going through it. The important thing for each woman to know is that you do not have to face this alone.”