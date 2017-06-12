Meg Mathews Reveals The Surprising Symptoms She Didn't Realise Were Signs Of Menopause

Socialite Meg Mathews has revealed her surprise at being told she was going through the menopause, despite never having had a hot flush.

Mathews, now 51, wants to share her experience to end stigma around the menopause and raise awareness of symptoms.

“I visited my GP and told him about my anxiety and low mood. At first, he thought my symptoms were typical of depression. But, as we spoke further, I told him I’d been experiencing sore joints, headaches, tender breasts and feelings of nausea too. And there were a few mood swings. And I’d gained a little bit of weight,” she wrote in a column for Red Magazine.

“My GP suggested I could be entering the menopause. I was surprised; it had never occurred to me these symptoms were associated with the menopause.”