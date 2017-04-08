Mel B Wins Court Order Banning Ex Husband From Distributing Sex Tapes

The former Spice Girl has won a court order banning her ex from selling x-rated videos and pictures of her.

Mel B has successfully blocked her estranged husband, Stephen Belafonte, from distributing sex tapes, according to reports.

According to TMZ.com, the judge sided with Mel’s lawyers and reinforced a previous order on the matter, banning the distribution of any vids or pics..

During the court date, Mel’s attorneys asked the judge to force Belafonte to give them access to a storage facility said to contain the items, but the judge has yet to rule on the request.

Earlier this week, Belfonte vehemently” denied the “outrageous and “unfounded” allegations of abuse leveled against him by the former Spice Girl in court papers.