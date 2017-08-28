Mel B Makes Very Public Statement With Her VMAs 'Revenge Dress'

Mel B made a pretty bold entrance to this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night.

The former Spice Girl wore a gold sequinned bodycon dress with the words “you will never own me” emblazoned across the front.

The message appears to be a jibe at her ex, Stephen Belafonte, with whom she is in the middle of a very public divorce.

Some are even calling it her “revenge dress”.

With her short blonde bob swept off her face and wearing minimal jewellery and a pair of red heels, the star assured all eyes were on the dress.

And she certainly sent tongues wagging.

I am here for Mel B's "You will never own me" revenge dress at the #VMAs pic.twitter.com/EgXs6Y5Skr — Alexis Benveniste (@apbenven) August 28, 2017

Mel B. is in the middle of a very contentious divorce and her #VMAs dress reads: YOU WILL NEVER OWN ME pic.twitter.com/u7ZvTKzc1d — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 27, 2017

Mel launched divorce proceedings in May to end her 10 year marriage to the film and TV producer, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Belafonte subsequently “vehemently” denied “outrageous and “unfounded” allegations of abuse leveled against him by the former Spice Girl in court papers.

Mel claimed she was the victim of “multiple physical beatings”, and also accused her husband of threatening to destroy her career by releasing a sex tape.

