Meryl Streep is set to swap the big screen for the small screen after it was announced that she is set to join the cast of ‘Big Little Lies’. The Oscar winner will reportedly play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of Alexander Skarsgård’s abusive Perry Wright.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Meryl Streep

In season one of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning show, Perry died after being pushed down the stairs following an angry confrontation with Celeste (Nicole Kidman), Madeline (Reese Witherspoon), Jane (Shailene Woodley), Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) and Renata (Laura Dern). Now, his mother has appeared in Monterey concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren – and looking for answers.

HBO The cast of 'Big Little Lies'.