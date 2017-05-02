At some point or another, we all have a moment of being star-struck, don’t we?

Whether it’s waiting at the stage door for your favourite music legend or standing behind a former soap star in a queue on your lunch hour (big up to that time we spotted Natalie Cassidy in Pret), we’re all allowed to fangirl every now and then.

Fortunately for most people, there aren’t usually cameras around in these instances, meaning no one clocks us as we embarrass ourselves coming face to face with our idols.

However, Sarah Paulson is not most people, and the whole world got to see her fabulous reaction to clocking Madonna on the red carpet at the Met Gala last night (1 May).