At some point or another, we all have a moment of being star-struck, don’t we?
Whether it’s waiting at the stage door for your favourite music legend or standing behind a former soap star in a queue on your lunch hour (big up to that time we spotted Natalie Cassidy in Pret), we’re all allowed to fangirl every now and then.
Fortunately for most people, there aren’t usually cameras around in these instances, meaning no one clocks us as we embarrass ourselves coming face to face with our idols.
However, Sarah Paulson is not most people, and the whole world got to see her fabulous reaction to clocking Madonna on the red carpet at the Met Gala last night (1 May).
The Emmy-winning ‘American Crime Story’ star was barely able to control herself as she spotted Madonna posing for photographers behind her at the event, alongside designer Jeremy Scott.
Thankfully, she was then able to briefly speak one-on-one with the Queen Of Pop, and was snapped clutching the netting that Madonna was using as part of her army-inspired ensemble.
Speaking to the press on the red carpet, Sarah later gushed: “She’s wonderful! I just picked that thing of her… train up and started galloping her like a horse.”
Madonna even shared the photo from the encounter on Instagram account later that night, commenting: “Hahaahhahahhaahahha… love you Sarah!”
It’s fair to say that Madonna’s camouflage Moschino dress was one of the biggest stand-outs of the night, particularly as she paired it with some long leather gloves and a military canteen, which she swigged from on the red carpet.
