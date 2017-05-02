You can always rely on the annual Met Gala to gift us all with some memorable looks, and this year’s bash was no exception.

And where there’s an eye-popping red carpet moment, a meme will not be far behind.

Rihanna led the way, and after last year’s canary yellow gown that resembled an omelette and spawned thousands of memes, she didn’t disappoint in a bizarre layered petal dress.

Meanwhile, her mate Katy Perry looked unrecognisable in a full-length John Galliano creation, complete with a veil adorned with embellishments and mirrors straight off the shelf at Tiger, because, why not?

And as for Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen’s ensemble, well, we’ll let Twitter do the talking...