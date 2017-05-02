All Sections
    02/05/2017 11:53 BST | Updated 02/05/2017 14:10 BST

    Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Field Day With This Year’s Red Carpet Looks

    The fashionistas did not disappoint.

    You can always rely on the annual Met Gala to gift us all with some memorable looks, and this year’s bash was no exception.

    And where there’s an eye-popping red carpet moment, a meme will not be far behind.

    Rihanna led the way, and after last year’s canary yellow gown that resembled an omelette and spawned thousands of memes, she didn’t disappoint in a bizarre layered petal dress.

    Meanwhile, her mate Katy Perry looked unrecognisable in a full-length John Galliano creation, complete with a veil adorned with embellishments and mirrors straight off the shelf at Tiger, because, why not?

    And as for Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen’s ensemble, well, we’ll let Twitter do the talking...

    READ MORE:

    Check out all of the outfits from this year’s Met Gala in the slideshow below...

    Met Gala 2017
