You can always rely on the annual Met Gala to gift us all with some memorable looks, and this year’s bash was no exception.
And where there’s an eye-popping red carpet moment, a meme will not be far behind.
Rihanna led the way, and after last year’s canary yellow gown that resembled an omelette and spawned thousands of memes, she didn’t disappoint in a bizarre layered petal dress.
Meanwhile, her mate Katy Perry looked unrecognisable in a full-length John Galliano creation, complete with a veil adorned with embellishments and mirrors straight off the shelf at Tiger, because, why not?
And as for Pharrell Williams’ wife Helen’s ensemble, well, we’ll let Twitter do the talking...
