The UK hit peak Spring on Sunday – with Aviemore in Inverness reaching a record-breaking 19.9C.

There was lots of sunshine around, with London recording a respectable 16.2C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens, 18.4C in north west Wales and 13.8C in Durham. It was bad news for south coast beach-goers though; Margate only managed to scrape together a paltry 11.5C.

The rest of the week will see much of the country reaching the high teens, with the possibility of 18/19C in the south east. On Monday, parts of Scotland had already reached highs of 16C before lunchtime. The warm air is being dragged up from the Azores, meaning it will be above average for many.