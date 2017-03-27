The UK hit peak Spring on Sunday – with Aviemore in Inverness reaching a record-breaking 19.9C.
There was lots of sunshine around, with London recording a respectable 16.2C at Heathrow and Kew Gardens, 18.4C in north west Wales and 13.8C in Durham. It was bad news for south coast beach-goers though; Margate only managed to scrape together a paltry 11.5C.
The rest of the week will see much of the country reaching the high teens, with the possibility of 18/19C in the south east. On Monday, parts of Scotland had already reached highs of 16C before lunchtime. The warm air is being dragged up from the Azores, meaning it will be above average for many.
However, a large cloud mass across the Midlands will be pushing north within 24 hours, meaning there could be showery outbreaks through to Wednesday.
Cloud over central parts should break up this afternoon, though it is expected to linger in the east. While it will still be warm, areas under the cloud will be markedly cooler.
Come Friday a cold front from the Atlantic will be moving in – bringing us those April showers in earnest.
You can expect more sunshine and showers on Saturday, though this will start to settle by Sunday.