As the mystery of what happened on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 continues, the finger of blame has been pointed once more at the actions of a rogue pilot. The Beijing-bound flight with 239 souls on board, captained by Zaharie Shah, went missing an hour into its departure from Kuala Lumpur on 8 March 2014. More than 20 items of debris suspected or confirmed to be from the plane have washed ashore on coastlines throughout the Indian Ocean since then.

AP A photo of Zaharie Shah (top right) and co-pilot Fariq Abdul Hamid (top left) atop a poster appealing for the missing plane to ‘please come back’

But a deep-sea sonar search for the main underwater wreckage has yielded nothing. Crash expert Larry Vance met with investigative journalist Mark Williams-Thomas to discuss the fate of the missing airliner on This Morning. Vance is certain only one theory can account for what happened to the Boeing 777 – that it was brought down intentionally by a pilot. He said: “This is a mass murder. There’s no other explanation for it. I believe that one of the pilots in the cockpit took the aircraft and landed it deliberately in the ocean so that it would remain basically in one piece and sink to the bottom, and never be seen again.” The first piece of wreckage found was a manually-operated part from the plane wing, with Williams-Thomas remarking: “What’s crucial about this piece of wreckage is that it was found in the extended position which could only have been done by the pilot to land the plane.”

Reuters French gendarmes and police inspecting a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion in 2015

Retired airline pilot Ian Marshall was then asked if it would be possible for a plane of that size, and with that many passengers on board to hit the water without breaking up. “The impact would be survivable,” he admitted. Speaking in July, Vance told Australia’s 60 Minutes program: “Somebody was flying the airplane into the water.” Vance’s comments are believed to have highlighted to search crews that if the plane was piloted until it hit the water (and thus contrary to the hypothesis it was not under human control when it crashed), it could have landed outside of the search area.

ITV Crash expert Larry Vance believes the plane was deliberately piloted into the ocean in an act of 'mass murder'

Vance added: “Everybody should then have concluded in my opinion that this was a human engineered event, there’s no other explanation.” While the theory that Shah committed suicide and killed everyone else on board is a common one, it is at odds with that which suggests the crash was an act of heroism, rather than hijacking. In an online thesis, Australian aviation enthusiast Michael Gilbert speculates Shah (if it was indeed him at the controls at the time) deliberately steered the plane – which had suffered an on board fire - off course to avoid a densely populated city, thus saving lives.