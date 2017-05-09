Michael stars in the double role of androids Walter and David in the sequel to ‘Prometheus’, which sees the crew of the colony ship ‘Covenant’, a survivor of the doomed earlier expedition, find what they believe to be an uncharted paradise. Of course, this being Ridley Scott, it soon proves to be a misplaced hope.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who stars in ‘Alien: Covenant’ , the latest in Ridley Scott’s epic sci-fi horror franchise, reveals to HuffPostUK that the top project being considered by his production company is for the small screen - “I really don’t mind where I work, for me it’s all about the story.”

Michael Fassbender may be the next star of the big screen to join the exodus to TV.

Michael reveals he’s now taking some time off between projects, which means he’s in the perfect mood to reveal some Wise Words...

What do you do to switch off?

I surf - wherever I am in the world, I seek the waves. It’s calming, and beautiful.

How do you deal with any negativity that comes your way?

I try to process it, doesn’t mean I succeed. I read reviews and they sting if they’re bad, but I’ve always been luckily able to judge for myself, all the way back from student days. You have to be robust in this profession.

When and where are you at your happiest?

In the water. And with my family. So a day at the beach with them would be the perfect combination.

What has been the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

It came from my parents. They told me, ‘Whatever you decide to do, and the choice is yours, give it 100%.’ And they also said, ‘If you have a good idea, have belief in yourself.’

What has been the hardest lesson you’ve had to learn?

To be a listener, not just a talker.

What would you tell your 13-year-old self?

I was the class clown, so shyness wasn’t a problem. I’d say, ‘Keep going, and don’t be put off by other people’s expectations for you.’

What three things are at the top of your to-do list?

I’d like to visit south Korea; I’d like to learn to play the piano; I’d like to get my pilot’s licence, so that I can just take off when I feel like it.

What do you think happens when we die?

We are transferred into energy that remains here in some form.

When do you feel in the presence of something larger than ourselves?

In nature, when it’s remote. I was in Peru in the mountains a short while ago - spellbinding.

What quality do you most prize in your relationships?

Absolute loyalty.

What keeps you grounded?

I don’t have a problem with that. I was doing so many other things before I got to do this, I always know I’m lucky. I still have pinch-me moments every single day.

What was the most recent act of kindness you received?

It was a woman called Joan. I didn’t have my wallet and she gave me the money for a train fare. I got her details, phoned her to give the money back and we had a nice conversation, so both of us came away very happy. It was a sweet moment in a sometimes hard world.

Michael Fassbender stars in ‘Alien: Covenant’, in UK cinemas this week.