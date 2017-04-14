All Sections
    14/04/2017 09:28 BST | Updated 14/04/2017 09:33 BST

    Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance Performance Sees Brawl Break Out In Manchester

    A 36-year-old woman was arrested.

    A brawl broke out at a theatre during a performance of Michael Flatley’s Lord Of The Dance.

    Police scrambled to reports of eight people fighting in the orchestra stalls at the Palace Theatre in Manchester during the high-kicking Irish dance extravaganza.

    Officers attended and a 36-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk and disorderly.

    EMPICS Entertainment
    Michael Flatley on stage performing his last ever show 'Feet of Flames' a unique one off performance of 'Lord of the Dance' held in Hyde Park, London

    There were no reports of injuries.

    The trouble began shortly after 9pm on the opening night of Lord Of The Dance: Dangerous Games, directed and choreographed by Irish dance superstar Flatley.

    The show is described as a high-energy, two-hour fusion of dance styles, from traditional Irish dance to tap, modern and Broadway involving a story of good versus evil, with a Hunger Games flavour.

    No-one from the theatre was available for comment.

    MORE:newsDanceMichael FlatleyLord of the DanceIrish dance