Michelle Keegan could be heading for Hollywood, following reports she’s on the verge of signing up for the next ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ film.

Since her dramatic ‘Coronation Street’ exit in 2014, Michelle has enjoyed a variety of different acting roles, including the military drama ‘Our Girl’, the comedy ‘Plebs’ and, more recently, the upcoming biopic ‘Tina And Bobby’, in which she’ll play the titular role of Tina Moore.

However, her latest role could be her biggest yet, as she’s been tipped to star opposite Johnny Depp in a possible sequel to the upcoming ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ film ‘Dead Men Tell No Tales’, following a string of mystery meetings in Los Angeles.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Michelle Keegan

An insider told Now magazine: “Michelle flew back out to LA to meet with producers. They were discussing her starring in the new ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’.

“They loved Michelle’s acting talent and her whole look. If the film goes ahead, she’ll be needed to film in LA for 2018.”

Walt Disney Pictures/Rex/Shutterstock Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

The source continued that the role could potentially “open [Michelle] up to a global audience”, adding that this is something “she desperately wants”.

Over the summer, it was suggested that a number of Hollywood producers had become interested in casting Michelle after her performance in ‘Our Girl’.

She wouldn’t be the first soap star to make it across the pond, though, the most recent success story being former ‘EastEnders’ actor Ben Hardy, who appeared in the latest ‘X-Men’ film in 2016.

Check out some more former soap stars who've had success on the big screen below...

