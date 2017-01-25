All Sections
    25/01/2017 19:59 GMT | Updated 25/01/2017 20:12 GMT

    NTAs 2017: Michelle Keegan Made Us Fall Back In Love With Peplums At The National Television Awards

    A trend straight out of the Resort 2017 collections.

    Michelle Keegan’s stunning white ensemble at the National Television Awards has rekindled our love of peplums.

    Keegan walked the red carpet with her husband Mark Wright at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January. 

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

    Keegan’s outfit brought to mind the oversized peplums seen in the Ellery and Carolina Herrera Resort 2017 collections.

    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images
    Anthony Harvey via Getty Images

    Last year Keegan and her Wright chose to wear co-ordinating navy blue and black outfits - and Wright went for a very similar colour palette this year.

    Keegan’s floor-length skirt was custom-made for her by her stylist Ainy and the draped cross-over crop top was by Orkalia.

    Getty Images

    Michelle Keegan
