Michelle Keegan’s stunning white ensemble at the National Television Awards has rekindled our love of peplums. Keegan walked the red carpet with her husband Mark Wright at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 25 January.

Keegan’s outfit brought to mind the oversized peplums seen in the Ellery and Carolina Herrera Resort 2017 collections.

Last year Keegan and her Wright chose to wear co-ordinating navy blue and black outfits - and Wright went for a very similar colour palette this year. Keegan’s floor-length skirt was custom-made for her by her stylist Ainy and the draped cross-over crop top was by Orkalia.

