All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    07/03/2018 10:14 GMT

    Michelle Obama Dances With 2-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Admiring Her Portrait

    'Maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you.' 💪

    Michelle Obama made a two-year-old girl’s dreams come true when she organised a meeting with the fan who went viral for admiring her portrait.

    Two-year-old Parker Curry, from Washington, US, caught attention on 2 March when she was snapped by members of the public at the National Portrait Gallery staring up at a portrait of Michelle Obama in awe. 

    Parker’s mum Jessica told BuzzFeed she was trying to get her daughter to turn around so she could take a photo, but she wouldn’t cooperate, “She just wanted to stare at it. She was fascinated.”

    A post shared by Amy Sherald (@asherald) on

    And due to the power of the internet, young Parker ended meeting her idol and not only that, had a dance-off too. 

    The former First Lady tweeted a video of herself dancing with Parker in a living room. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party),” Obama tweeted on 6 March. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself... and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you.”

    Obama later shared a photo of herself and Parker on Instagram along with the video. Seriously cute. 

    And it’s not only us who think it’s adorable.

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    What To Do With Your Best Family Travel Photos
    MORE:parentsChildrenToddlersMichelle Obama

    Conversations