Michelle Obama Dances With 2-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Admiring Her Portrait

Michelle Obama made a two-year-old girl’s dreams come true when she organised a meeting with the fan who went viral for admiring her portrait.
Two-year-old Parker Curry, from Washington, US, caught attention on 2 March when she was snapped by members of the public at the National Portrait Gallery staring up at a portrait of Michelle Obama in awe.
Parker’s mum Jessica told BuzzFeed she was trying to get her daughter to turn around so she could take a photo, but she wouldn’t cooperate, “She just wanted to stare at it. She was fascinated.”
And due to the power of the internet, young Parker ended meeting her idol and not only that, had a dance-off too.
The former First Lady tweeted a video of herself dancing with Parker in a living room. “Parker, I’m so glad I had the chance to meet you today (and for the dance party),” Obama tweeted on 6 March. “Keep on dreaming big for yourself... and maybe one day I’ll proudly look up at a portrait of you.”
Obama later shared a photo of herself and Parker on Instagram along with the video. Seriously cute.
And it’s not only us who think it’s adorable.