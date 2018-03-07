Michelle Obama Dances With 2-Year-Old Who Went Viral For Admiring Her Portrait

Michelle Obama made a two-year-old girl’s dreams come true when she organised a meeting with the fan who went viral for admiring her portrait.

Two-year-old Parker Curry, from Washington, US, caught attention on 2 March when she was snapped by members of the public at the National Portrait Gallery staring up at a portrait of Michelle Obama in awe.

Parker’s mum Jessica told BuzzFeed she was trying to get her daughter to turn around so she could take a photo, but she wouldn’t cooperate, “She just wanted to stare at it. She was fascinated.”