Michelle Obama Reveals Her Natural Hair And The Internet Can't Cope

Michelle Obama has just unknowingly granted a long-standing wish of many of her fans.
The former First Lady was pictured rocking her natural hair and people cannot contain their excitement.
Twitter user, @meagnacarta, shared a photo of Obama with her natural hair lightly pulled back with a polka-dot headband. In other words, she looked cool AF.
But seemingly pictured on holiday - Barack is currently writing his memoir in the French Polynesian islands - a sighting of Michelle’s natural afro hair has sent Twitter into a spin.
Many people on social media declared it to be a moment they’d been waiting (a very long time) for.
But others were quick to ask why she didn’t let her hair out under her tenure as First Lady.
Whilst other users noted her all-round glowing appearance: