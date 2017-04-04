Former ‘EastEnders’ star Michelle Ryan has urged soap bosses to recast her character, after revealing she has no desire to return as Zoe Slater. The actress has said she would like to see someone else take on the role as there is “such untapped territory” with Zoe, who was famously revealed to be Kat Slater’s secret daughter.

Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment Michelle Ryan played Zoe Slater on 'EastEnders'

Speaking to Bang Showbiz (via Digital Spy), she said: “I know they’re probably thinking, ‘Well, would you like to come back?’ but I think the best thing would be if they recast the role. “It’s not part of my life anymore but I feel it would be the right thing to recast the role. “Zoe is such a great character and there’s such untapped territory there and there will be some actress out there that’s desperate for that break and I would say give that actress that break because it’s just the best learning curve working there.”

PA Archive/PA Images Michelle has no desire to return to the soap herself

She added: “I had such a good time doing it, and it was such an incredible opportunity. “I won’t be going back but if they’re waiting on that character – I know she’s very popular – I think give that unknown actress a break, because it’s such a great thing to be part of ‘EastEnders’.” During her five-year stint on the soap, Michelle’s character was part of one of soapland’s most iconic ever scenes, when Zoe discovered her ‘sister’ Kat had been hiding the fact she was her real mother.

She eventually left Albert Square in 2005, following her involvement in Den Watts’ death, with his wife Chrissy and Sam Mitchell. If bosses did decide to recast Zoe, it wouldn’t be the first time they’d handed the role of a much-loved character to another actor. Most recently, Jenna Russell take over as Michelle Fowler after the character’s 20-year break from screens, but it has been met with a mixed response from fans. Prior to that, the role of her brother, Martin, was recast in 2014, with James Bye taking over from previous actor James Alexandrou.