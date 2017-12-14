Microsoft has unveiled a major update for its Seeing AI app which helps the blind and low vision community by narrating the world around them. By using the smartphone’s camera the app is able to recognise a staggering amount of information and more importantly, actually understand the context within which it’s being used.

Microsoft

New features now include colour recognition for when you’re trying to get ready in the morning and don’t know what to wear. A musical light notification plays an audible sound when the camera detects a light source. This can make a huge difference if you’re trying to swap out a lightbulb and don’t fancy burning your hands or for checking whether your battery pack is actually working. The document reader intelligently captures any text it can see. It can then provide a full voiceover along with synchronised word highlighting. Text size can also be drastically increased as well.

Microsoft

One of the most powerful new features however is handwriting recognition which means that it can understand birthday cards, personal notes or shopping lists. Last but by no means least is currency recognition in US dollars, Canadian dollars, British pounds and Euros. Having heard from users about how the app has changed their day-to-day lives a member of the team described the experience as “more than humbling”. One of those users is university lecturer Cameron Roles who wrote about how the app had improved his life.