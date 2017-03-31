A British endurance cyclist has died after being hit by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney.
Mike Hall died at the scene following the collision on the Monaro Highway near Williamsdale, police from the Australian Capital Territory said.
The 35-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was in second place in the 3,400 mile race when his GPS tracker stopped moving at 6.30am local time on Friday. The race has now been cancelled.
Hall was winner of the 2012 World Cycle Race, two-time winner of the Tour Divide and 2014 winner of the TransAm Bicycle Race.
A statement from the Indian Pacific Wheel Race said: “Our deepest sympathies go to Mike’s family and to all those who knew him. Mike will be sorely missed.
“Mike revelled in the spirit and adventure of ultra-endurance cycling events. Mike’s efforts in both raising money and the spirits of others were tremendous and he leaves an incredible legacy.
“The tragedy is a great loss to the global cycling community.”
A tribute ride in Hall’s honour is being planned in Sydney for Sunday.
Meanwhile a page has been set up to crowdfund money for Hall’s family. James Hayden set up the page in a bid to raise £20,000 “to go to Mike’s mum, Patricia, to cover any costs.”
He added: “Any money raised beyond her costs will be for her to decide the right cause. So please donate generously. Keep pedalling Mike.”
In less than 24 hours, more than £14,000 had been donated.