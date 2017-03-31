A British endurance cyclist has died after being hit by a car during the Indian Pacific Wheel race from Perth to Sydney. Mike Hall died at the scene following the collision on the Monaro Highway near Williamsdale, police from the Australian Capital Territory said.

PA Wire/PA Images Cyclist Mike Hall was killed after being hit by a car in Australia on Friday morning

The 35-year-old from Harrogate, North Yorkshire, was in second place in the 3,400 mile race when his GPS tracker stopped moving at 6.30am local time on Friday. The race has now been cancelled. Hall was winner of the 2012 World Cycle Race, two-time winner of the Tour Divide and 2014 winner of the TransAm Bicycle Race.

Sadly, a male cyclist has died following a collision on the Monaro Highway (towards Williamsdale) this morning https://t.co/fNIPmPf04f pic.twitter.com/QmdwqbWcvK — ACT Policing (@ACTPolicing) March 30, 2017