A woman has launched a feel-good selfie challenge after watching her beloved father’s battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. Danni Tresadern, 31, from Horsham, is encouraging people across the UK to take selfies of their eyes and share them on social media to raise money for mental health charity Mind. Her father Tony Cooper was diagnosed with the degenerative conditions in 2013. Instead of helplessly watching him deteriorate, Tresadern vowed to do something positive and has since launched the social media challenge, raising money for the mental health service that supports families like hers.

Tresadern said: “Watching my dad deteriorate because of this awful disease makes me think about all of the great times we’ve had together. From the family holidays when I was a child, to his speech at my wedding, to seeing him as a wonderful ‘Pappa’ to my daughter; we know that we have to make memories and just enjoy my dad one day at a time. So for me it’s personal. “They say your eyes are the window to your soul, so I wanted to find a way people can express their inner beauty and support a worthy cause.”

