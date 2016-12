Couple Receives Hundreds Of Mysterious Santa Letters Every Year, Responds To Every Single One

Donate money

Voluntary donations help food banks keep functioning so they can provide those in need with food parcels.There are a number of ways you can give financially to support the work of food banks.If you want to do something specifically for Christmas time, you can make a one-off donation. The Trussell Trust provides information here on how to make a one-off contribution to their food banks or you can check with your local food bank.To support food banks throughout the year, you can set up regular giving through your bank.It's also possible to donate regularly using payroll giving, also known as Pay As You Earn (PAYE). Anyone whose pay is taxed through PAYE can donate through payroll giving. Speak to your HR department who will be able to help you set this up.