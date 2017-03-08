All Sections
    08/03/2017 16:52 GMT | Updated 08/03/2017 16:59 GMT

    Miso Robotics' Flippy Promises To Cook Your Burger To Perfection

    🍔🍟

    Burgers are big business. Americans eat nearly 50 billion a year. But they’re also a dangerous business. Few kitchen jobs lead to as many burns as burger flipping.

    Now, CaliBurger is rolling out a robot flipper called Flippy in 50 of its restaurants in a bid to tackle the problem.

    David Zito, the CEO of Miso Robotics, the firm behind Flippy, told TechCrunch: “We focus on using AI and automation to solve the high pain points in restaurants and food prep.

    “That’s the dull, dirty and dangerous work around the grill, the fryer, and other prep work like chopping onions. The idea is to help restaurants improve food quality and safety without requiring a major kitchen redesign.”

    TechCrunch Miso Robotics

    As they were designing Flippy, each of Miso Robotics’ employees went to work as grill chefs in Caliburger, which co-founded the robotics firm.

    If Flippy takes off, kitchen jobs could be the latest in a long line of roles set to be replaced by robots over coming years.

    And Flippy isn’t the only robot looking for work in the hospitality industry. In January, Chinese firm Bubblelab revealed a robot barista.

    These Are The Robots That Will Change Our Lives

    • 1 Robots that can deliver other robots:
      Amazon/AP
      Amazon Prime Air is a drone delivery service which the company is currently testing. The company aims to deliver products within just 30 minutes of the customer pressing the 'order' button. (AP Photo/Amazon)
    • 2 Robots that could soon be saving lives:
      MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
      The robot 'CHIMP' developed by Team Tartan Rescue from the US prepares to complete a task during the finals of the DARPA Robotics Challenge. It is hoped that these robots will eventually replace emergency services workers during events like the Fukushima nuclear disaster. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    • 3 Robots that can carry your stuff:
      MARK RALSTON via Getty Images
      A robotic cheetah runs during a demonstration at the finals of the DARPA Robotics Challenge. DARPA's four-legged robots have been designed to carry supplies and ammunition for the US Army. Capable of travelling over tough terrain the hope is that these will eventually replace the need for trucks or small vehicles. (MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
    • 4 Robots that can kill:
      AFP via Getty Images
      A sentry robot freezes a hypothetical intruder by pointing its machine gun during its test in Cheonan. South Korea unveiled a high-tech, machine gun-toting sentry robot that could support its troops in detecting and killing intruders along the heavily fortified border with North Korea. The weapons-grade robot can detect, raise the alarm and provide suppressive fire. (KIM DONG-JOO/AFP/Getty Images)
    • 5 Robots that can race each other:
      YOSHIKAZU TSUNO via Getty Images
      Japan's motorcycle maker Yamaha Motor introduces the prototype model of a motorcycle riding robot 'Motobot' during a press preview at the Tokyo Motor Show in Tokyo on 28, 2015. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/Getty Images)
    • 6 Robots that are toys:
      ASSOCIATED PRESS
      The Sphero BB-8 remote controlled droid is on display at CES Unveiled, a media preview event for CES International, Monday, Jan. 4, 2016, in Las Vegas. The robot is controlled by an app for a mobile device. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    • 7 Robots that will do your weekly shop:
      A new delivery drone company plans to revolutionise the way we do our shopping by replacing your weekly trip to Sainsbury's with a tiny delivery robot which will bring your fruit and veg straight to your door. (Starship Technologies)
