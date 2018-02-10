All Sections
    Body Of Missing Hillwalker, Alan Gibson, Found As Search For Brother Neil Continues

    The pair, who had a dog with them, went missing on Thursday.

    The body of a missing hillwalker has been found as rescue teams continue to search for his brother.

    Police said on Saturday that the body of Alan Gibson, 56, has been found.

    His brother, Neil, 63, still hasn’t been located after the pair went missing on Thursday.

    Police Scotland
    The body of missing hillwalker Alan Gibson has been found.

    The pair, who had a black Pointer dog called Archie with them, had set off on a walk at around 7.45am in Strathcarron, Wester Ross, that day.

    A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Mountain rescue teams searching in the area of Achnashellach for two missing hillwalkers have sadly recovered the body of a man.

    “He has been formally identified as Alan Gibson who was reported missing with his brother after failing to return from a walk in the area on Thursday.”

    Police Scotland
    The search for Neil Gibson continues.

    Mr Gibson’s family has been informed while searches are ongoing for his brother and will continue into Sunday.

    Conversations