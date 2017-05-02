A surfer who had been missing since Sunday has been traced safe and well, 32 hours after being swept out to sea.

Matthew Bryce was found by the Coastguard, 13 miles from the Argyll coast around 7.30pm on Monday and was “hypothermic but conscious”.

The 22-year-old was last seen at around 9am on Sunday in the St Catherines area of Argyll, believed to be heading to Westport Beach near Campbeltown, the Press Association reported.