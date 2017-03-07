Caffè mochas are not only delicious but they can also improve attention span, according to a new study.

People who drank hot chocolate were found to have increased blood flow to the brain, resulting in increased cognitive function and attention.

While caffeine alone was found to increase anxiety, when teamed with hot chocolate, the effects were lessened and the end result was improved attention span overall, researchers found.

They concluded that “cocoa and caffeine are good choices for students and anyone else who needs to improve sustained attention”.