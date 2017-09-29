Leonardo Da Vinci was the artist responsible for the enigmatic Mona Lisa painting, and it has now emerged he may also have been behind a topless sketch of the same woman.

The charcoal drawing was previously attributed as having come from Da Vinci’s studio, possibly drawn by one of his students, but now experts believe there is enough evidence to suggest it is at least partly by the great painter and was a pre-piece for his most famous portrait.

The sketch has been held since 1862 in the collection of Renaissance Art at the Conde Museum at the Palace of Chantilly, north of Paris.