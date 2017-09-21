Love Island's Montana Brown Makes A Play For Caroline Flack's Job As She Eyes Presenting Role

Caroline Flack had better watch out, as Love Islander Montana Brown is ready to steal her job. The former contestant has admitted she is hoping to take over as presenter of the hit ITV2 reality show. The last three series have been fronted by Flackers, but during an episode of ‘BUILD’, Montana admitted she has her eyes on that hosting role, having recently landed her first presenting gig on MTV News.

Build/WMA Montana Brown made an appearance on 'Love Island'

She told HuffPost UK: “The dream is - and this might sound a bit weird - is to present ‘Love Island’. That is the aim. “I want to go back for starters, and I think it would be good for a presenter to know how it feels and know their problems and know the issues. “That would be amazing, long-term wise. Caroline has got some competition.” However, she was quick to add that Flackers had been “lovely” when she met her after appearing on the show. “She’s phenomenal,” Montana said. “You need [support] in there - you need some hope!”

ITV Caroline Flack could soon be out of a job

While Montana is determined to carve out a career as a presenter, she hasn’t ruled out making further reality TV appearances. And it turns out ‘I’m A Celebrity’ is at the top of her list. “I wouldn’t do ‘Big Brother’ but I’d love to go into the jungle - come at me!” she said. “And ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, although I’m such a bad dancer, so I’m not sure that would be a very good idea!” During the interview, Montana also set the record straight on her split from Alex Beattie, who ‘Love Island’ fans saw her couple up with on the show. The pair announced they’d called it quits just weeks after leaving the villa, but Montana claimed they’ve managed to stay friends.

ITV/Rex/Shutterstock Montana coupled up with Alex on 'Love Island'

She said: “I just think when you’re on the Island, feelings are heightened and you get in this bubble, but it’s not real life until you actually leave the villa. “I don’t really get into relationships that quickly on the outside, so for me, I just wanted to take a step back, be on my own and take the opportunity to decide what I want, and that’s what I’m doing at the minute. “We still speak and we’re still very much amicable, and that’s really all you can ask for,” she mused. Watch the full interview with Montana in the video below...