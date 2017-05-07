A tourist broke his leg after being mowed down by a gang of moped riders who were attempting to steal his watch in central London.

The victim, in his 30s, was pursued by the group on Park Lane, in Westminster, at 3.10am on April 30.

The Metropolitan Police has released CCTV footage showing the man running away after he was surrounded by eight suspects on four mopeds - three of which mount the pavement as they pursue him.

He is seen escaping from the group but falls to the floor moments later after being struck by one of the vehicles.

The man was able to crawl away from his attackers, who rode off empty-handed, but he required treatment for a broken leg, Scotland Yard said.