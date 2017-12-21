Chicken wraps sold at Morrisons, Aldi and the Co-op have been urgently recalled over fears they could contain pieces of metal.
Food production giant Greencore - which supplies the supermarket chains with the lunchtime snack - warned customers not to eat its Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps following a “contamination issue”.
Instead, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said affected products should be returned to stores.
“Greencore, as a precautionary measure, is recalling various brands of Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps because they may contain metal fragments which could present a safety risk,” the FSA said on its website.
“The products are manufactured by Greencore and sold in Aldi, Co-op Food and Morrisons retail stores.”
A spokesperson for Greencore confirmed that a “small number of products” that originate from its Manton Wood factory have been recalled.
“This is due to a contamination issue that the company identified in one of its raw materials,” they said.
“Having launched an immediate investigation, Greencore was able to quickly establish that the contamination took place at the site of one of its suppliers.
“Greencore operates to the very highest standards of food safety and quality, and is working closely with the supplier concerned. No other Greencore sites or products are affected.”
A full list of products recalled:
Aldi Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Pack size: 1 unit
‘Use By’ date: 21/12/2017
Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Pack size: 1 unit
‘Use By’ date: 22/12/2017
Morrisons Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap
Pack size: 1 unit
‘Use By’ date: 21/12/2017
Morrisons Chicken and Bacon Caesar Triple Wrap
Pack size: 1 unit
‘Use By’ date: 21/12/2017