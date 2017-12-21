Chicken wraps sold at Morrisons, Aldi and the Co-op have been urgently recalled over fears they could contain pieces of metal.

Food production giant Greencore - which supplies the supermarket chains with the lunchtime snack - warned customers not to eat its Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps following a “contamination issue”.

Instead, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) said affected products should be returned to stores.

“Greencore, as a precautionary measure, is recalling various brands of Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wraps because they may contain metal fragments which could present a safety risk,” the FSA said on its website.

“The products are manufactured by Greencore and sold in Aldi, Co-op Food and Morrisons retail stores.”