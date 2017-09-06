Mothercare Recalls 'Loved So Much' Bouncer Due To Risk Of Injury

Mothercare has issued a voluntary recall of its “Loved So Much” bouncer due to a risk of injury when it is assembled incorrectly.

The high-street retailer stated that in the event of incorrect assembling, there is a risk that the fabric seat unit could become detached from the frame, which could result in a child falling through.

The bouncer was sold in Mothercare stores and on the Mothercare website.

Mothercare

Only bouncers with the barcode ending 843611-3 are affected by this recall, with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards.

All earlier versions are not affected.

“If you own one of these bouncers, please stop using it immediately,” the statement on their website reads.

“Return your product to a Mothercare store where a full refund will be given.

“This action has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”