Mothercare Recalls 'Loved So Much' Bouncer Due To Risk Of Injury

Mothercare has issued a voluntary recall of its “Loved So Much” bouncer due to a risk of injury when it is assembled incorrectly.
The high-street retailer stated that in the event of incorrect assembling, there is a risk that the fabric seat unit could become detached from the frame, which could result in a child falling through.
The bouncer was sold in Mothercare stores and on the Mothercare website.
Only bouncers with the barcode ending 843611-3 are affected by this recall, with a batch date of 12/2015 onwards.
All earlier versions are not affected.
“If you own one of these bouncers, please stop using it immediately,” the statement on their website reads.
“Return your product to a Mothercare store where a full refund will be given.
“This action has been taken to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”
To read the full recall notice on the Mothercare website, click here.