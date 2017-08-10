A mum has praised Mothercare for its kind gesture to her two-year-old son who has autism and who is lost without his favourite pair of bright pumps.

Steph Opogah said six months ago she bought her son the pumps that had a toadstool and rainbow on them.

Her son loved them, because he can’t tolerate the feeling of buckles, socks or wet grass on his feet.

“Some surfaces he’s so sensitive to, he has to be carried,” the mum explained on Facebook on 8 August. “But he loved these shoes.

“A little while ago, when his toes were beginning to burst through the side of his favourite shoes, I took him back to Mothercare to try some new ones.”