12 Mother’s Day Quotes That Will Make You Want To Call Your Mum

Granted we are often guilty of forgetting to tell our nearest and dearest just how much we love them (even when they drive us up the wall), but Mother’s Day is the perfect opportunity to do just that. On Sunday 26 March let’s all take a moment to remember that not only did your mum tolerate all your toddler tantrums, but also persisted in hours of arguments about eating your greens, brushing your teeth and going to bed on time. Mums, we salute you.

T.T. via Getty Images

“God could not be everywhere and therefore he made mothers”.

Rudyard Kipling “Mothers hold their children’s hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.”

Unknown “The heart of a mother is a deep abyss at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.”

Honore De Balzac “A mother always has to think twice, once for herself and once for her child.”

Sophia Loren

Portra via Getty Images

“Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother.”

Oprah Winfrey “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.”

Princess Diana “It’s not easy being a mother. If it were easy, fathers would do it.”

Golden Girls “Motherhood. All love begins and ends there.”

Robert Browning

Yagi Studio via Getty Images