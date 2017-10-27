MPs Call For Criminal Record Tick Boxes On Job Applications To Be Scrapped

Tick boxes which require job applicants to state whether they have a criminal record should be scrapped, MPs say.

Members of the justice select committee want to see reforms to the system, which they say has a negative impact on the life chances of those who commit crimes in childhood.

A report by the committee released on Friday claims people convicted of an offence when they are under 18 can struggle to shake off its effects, causing problems with access to employment, education and housing.

It says the current system for disclosure of youth criminal records ‘undermines the principles of the youth justice system’ and argues it may also fall short of the UK’s obligations under the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Chair and Conservative MP Bob Neill said: “The government confirmed to us that its primary objective in youth justice is to stop people being drawn into crime, with consequent blighting of their life chances, as well as harm being caused to victims and communities.