MPs Say Schoolgirls Are Being Forced Back Into Classrooms With Boys Who Have Raped Them

Schoolgirls who have been raped or sexually assaulted by fellow pupils are being forced to carry on sharing classrooms with the perpetrators, MPs said today.

Schools minister Nick Gibb admitted to the women and equalities select committee that current guidance does not state specifically that children who sexually abuse other children at school should not be put back in the same class as their victims.

Members of the committee quizzed Gibb and fellow government minister Anne Milton on what action had been taken to tackle increasing sexual violence and harassment in schools.

The committee ordered a full inquiry last year after it emerged many schools were failing to properly tackle problems with “lad culture”, with girls regularly reporting unwanted sexual touching and comments.