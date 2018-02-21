MPs Tell Matt Hancock They 'Cannot Support' Tory Peer As Charity Watchdog Boss

MPs have told culture secretary Matt Hancock they ‘cannot support’ the appointment of a Conservative Party peer as head of a charity watchdog.

Baroness Tina Stowell is the government’s preferred choice to become the new chair of the Charity Commission - but has been rejected by members of the culture, media and sport select committee after a vetting procedure.

The cross-party committee said they did not believe candidates had been drawn from a diverse enough talent pool and that the former House of Lords leader and BBC chief was lacking both the experience and neutrality needed for the role.

In a damning letter to the newly-appointed secretary of state, chair Damian Collins said opposing the recommendation was “not a decision taken lightly”, but that Baroness Stowell had “little more than six months of negligible charity sector experience, and a complete lack of experience of working for a regulatory body”.

The Charity Commission oversees and regulates all registered charities in England and Wales and several umbrella bodies wrote to the committee with concerns over Stowell’s suitability for the job.