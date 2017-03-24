This Guy's Mum Hasn't Quite Got The Hang Of Whatsapp And The Internet Thinks It's Hilarious

Technology can be baffling for the best of us. But when it comes to parents, there’s an entirely new level of confusion.
One mum has adorably proven why parents and technology sometimes don’t mix by creating a new group on Whatsapp for her son called: ‘Have you got your key’.
In reality, she was just meant to send the ‘have you got your key’ part as a message. Oops!
A screengrab of the conversation thread was shared by Twitter user @conrad1798 with the caption: “Mum hasn’t got the hang of Whatsapp.”
Understandably, the internet found it hilarious.
Some even shared their own parents’ technology fails too.
Oh internet, you so glorious.