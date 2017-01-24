Mum's Genius Wine Hack Sticks Two Fingers Up At Dry January

For those of you not doing Dry January, one woman has a top tip to getting sloshed on the cheap before a big night out. Because there is no poorer time of year than after Christmas, AMIRIGHT?

Saoirse Burke, 20, shared a genius wine hack from her mum on Twitter, we instantly fell in love.

Burke’s mum had sent her daughter a text detailing how to smuggle an entire bottle of wine onto public transport without arousing suspicion.

The answer? A Lucozade Sport bottle.

“A whole bottle of wine can fit in a Lucozade sport bottle so you don’t look like a wino on the train,” Burke’s mum wrote, alongside a photo of her sipping from the bottle.