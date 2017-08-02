If you ever worry that your teenage kids aren’t exactly being honest about their whereabouts, you could try this mum’s trick.
Heather Steinkopf, from Ohio, US, wanted to check her daughter Kaelyn was where she said she was going to be - at her friend Stevie’s house.
So she instructed Kaelyn to send a selfie of herself and her friend Stevie with their thumbs up.
When Kaelyn sent the selfie of herself and Stevie with their thumbs up, Steinkopf then asked them to put the light on.
And then she asked for another selfie with Stevie on Kaelyn’s back - because these are the type of photos you can’t plan in advance, right?
To give her her dues, Kaelyn obeyed all the photo commands until her mum said: “Alright, you pass, have a great night.”
She tweeted screenshots of the conversation with her mum on 29 July with the caption: “I think it’s safe to say my mum doesn’t trust me.”
Despite the commands, Steinkopf’s actions were praised on Twitter.