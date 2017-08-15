A mum has openly thanked her teenage daughter for taking her three-year-old brother to class with her after a family emergency prevented her from picking him up from nursery.

Candice Curry, from the US, explained that she needed her daughter to leave school to get her brother, but assumed she would just take him home.

“Instead of missing class she actually took her three-year-old brother back to high school with her and let him sleep on her while she finished her last class of the day,” Curry shared on the Love What Matters Facebook page on 13 August.