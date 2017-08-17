Mum Got Told She Looked Like A 'Villain', So She Was Inspired To Create This Striking Disney-Inspired Shoot

A mum who gets comments on her photos saying she looks like a “villain” was inspired to use this remark as the basis of a self-portrait photoshoot.

Yaky Di Roma, a Venezuelan photographer living in Florida, US, also wanted to promote breastfeeding by nursing her three-year-old son in the snap.

“I got many comments from my followers telling me I look like a villain, so I decided to go with it and created a self-portrait with my child,” she told HuffPost UK.

“I wanted to show that even the most evil creatures or villains would do anything for their little ones and we should see breastfeeding as a beautiful thing.”