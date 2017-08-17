Mum Got Told She Looked Like A 'Villain', So She Was Inspired To Create This Striking Disney-Inspired Shoot

A mum who gets comments on her photos saying she looks like a “villain” was inspired to use this remark as the basis of a self-portrait photoshoot.
Yaky Di Roma, a Venezuelan photographer living in Florida, US, also wanted to promote breastfeeding by nursing her three-year-old son in the snap.
“I got many comments from my followers telling me I look like a villain, so I decided to go with it and created a self-portrait with my child,” she told HuffPost UK.
“I wanted to show that even the most evil creatures or villains would do anything for their little ones and we should see breastfeeding as a beautiful thing.”
Di Roma said she often gets asked why she still breastfeeds her son, Hans, at three years old.
“The answer is really simple,” she told HuffPost UK. ”Hans is autistic and he has a hard time transitioning.
“Breastfeeding is a big comfort for him, his therapists are helping us but it takes a lot of work and of course I want to do whatever I can to help him.
“I just want to be a good mum.”
Di Roma has previously posted breastfeeding photos on her Instagram account.
So beautiful.