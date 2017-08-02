A mum who didn’t think she wanted “mummy friends” before she gave birth has summed up just how important they can be.

Gylisa Jayne, a blogger from Cornwall, UK, didn’t like the idea of sitting in noisy soft play areas or “talking about different coloured shit”.

Writing on Facebook on 31 July, she explained: “I didn’t want to have knowledge about best nappy brands, or know exactly how many fanny stitches we all had.

“I had a preconceived idea that mummy groups were vicious cliques, and I hadn’t been in one at school - I didn’t plan to start now.”